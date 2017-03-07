Threat closes Milwaukee Jewish Community Center for hours

(CNN)-- The Jewish Community Center in suburban Milwaukee closed for two hours Tuesday after receiving a threat.

It came in the form of an email that workers opened early in the morning.

A center spokesman says the threat was sent to a general email box.

The center and school re-opened at around 9 a-m after it was evacuated and searched.

This is the third threat the JCC has received in as many months, but the previous two came through phone calls.

More than 100 similar bomb threats have been made to Jewish centers across the country since the beginning of the year.

President Trump called them "evil" in his address to Congress last week.

One suspect was arrested Friday in connection to the string of threats but authorities don't think he is responsible for most of them.