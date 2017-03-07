Richard Simmons' rep denies housekeeper controlling star - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Richard Simmons' rep denies housekeeper controlling star

Posted:
By The Associated Press -

By The Associated Press
   Richard Simmons' publicist is speaking out in defense of the reclusive weight-loss guru amid the launch of a popular podcast that seeks to find out why Simmons has been missing from the public eye.

   "Missing Richard Simmons" is hosted by Dan Taberski, a filmmaker who describes himself as a friend of Simmons. On a recent episode, Simmons' former masseuse and friend Mauro Oliveira said Simmons is being controlled by his housekeeper.

   Simmons publicist Tom Estey denied Oliveira's claims in an interview with People magazine . Estey tells People that Simmons has made a choice "to live a more private life." He says when Simmons "decides that he wants to come back, that's when he'll come back."

   Estey says he's not cooperating with Taberski's podcast.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.