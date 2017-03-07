Milwaukee child dies from flu, health officials say

A Milwaukee child has become the first pediatric flu death reported to the city's health department for the 2016-2017 flu season, officials said Tuesday.

"Flu can be a serious illness," Milwaukee Health Commissioner Bevan Baker said in a statement announcing the death. "We are deeply saddened to learn that a child has died of complications related to the seasonal flu, and our thoughts remain with the child’s family."

In the city of Milwaukee, 278 influenza-related hospitalizations have been reported for the 2016-2017 flu season. The majority of hospitalizations have been in individuals age 50 and older.

Health officials used the death to urge residence to get vaccinated for the flu and take preventative steps to reduce the spread of the flu.