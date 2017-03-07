Vilas County snowmobile trails close; earliest shutdown ever

EAGLE RIVER (WAOW) - Vilas County's 500 miles of state-funded snowmobile trails closed Tuesday morning, meaning that unless winter returns in a big way the season lasted fewer than three months.

"I would say this year is the earliest we have ever closed," said Dale Mayo, county parks and recreation administrator. "Last weekend, people were riding. It wasn't good riding but it was riding."

Snowmobiling began Dec. 15 and historically the season runs until late March, Mayo said. April 1 is the mandatory closing date. Eagle River is known as the snowmobile capital of the world.

Only four times in the last 10 winters has snowmobiling ceased before the end of March, Mayo said. During the 2014-2015 winter, trails closed March 11.

Monday night's winds that toppled trees and heavy rains that quickly melted away the snow base forced the closure of the trails, Mayo said. "With the additional rain on top of the previous melt, we got a lot of water in swamps and low-lying areas."

Mayo said the trails could reopen if it got cold enough to freeze those areas again and if 12 to 24 inches of new snow arrives to create a new base.

But he acknowledges the brown landscape will have riders trading snowmobiles for boats soon as they begin thinking about spring.