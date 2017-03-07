Guion suspended four games for performance-enhancing drugs

Letroy Guion will start the 2017 season just like he did in 2015 -- on the NFL's suspended list.

The NFL announced Tuesday that the Green Bay Packers defensive tackle will miss the first four games of this upcoming season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Guion was suspended the first three games of 2015 because he violated the substance-abuse policy.

Guion was arrested in February 2015 for possession of marijuana in his hometown of Starke, Florida, and paid a $5,000 fine as part of a plea agreement. Guion is allowed to participate in all offseason activities and play in the preseason.