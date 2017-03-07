UPDATE: High winds bring crews back to site of Portage Co. barn fire

TOWN OF STOCKTON, Wis. (WAOW)-- UPDATE: Crews were back at the scene of a fire that destroyed a Portage County barn Tuesday night.

According to Town of Stockton's fire chief Chris Kluck, Wednesday's high winds provided enough oxygen to reignite hot spots in about 6 to 7 bales of hay. Kluck said as of 11 a.m. those small fires had been put out.

The original fire started at around 6 p.m. Tuesday at the farm near the intersection of Kennedy Avenue and Black Oak Drive in the Town of Stockton.

Authorities believe the fire may have started in the basement of the barn, but there is no exact cause yet.

No one was hurt and there were no animals inside at the time of the fire.

Kluck said six departments were called to the scene using the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, or MABAS, to help battle the blaze.

The barn is a total loss.

This is a developing story.