Barn destroyed by fire in Portage Co. - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: High winds bring crews back to site of Portage Co. barn fire

Posted:
By Rebecca Ribley, Evening Anchor
Connect
Courtesy: Valerie Wray Doubeck Courtesy: Valerie Wray Doubeck
Courtesy: Valerie Wray Doubeck Courtesy: Valerie Wray Doubeck

TOWN OF STOCKTON, Wis. (WAOW)-- UPDATE: Crews were back at the scene of a fire that destroyed a Portage County barn Tuesday night.

According to Town of Stockton's fire chief Chris Kluck, Wednesday's high winds provided enough oxygen to reignite hot spots in about 6 to 7 bales of hay. Kluck said as of 11 a.m. those small fires had been put out.

The original fire started at around 6 p.m. Tuesday at the farm near the intersection of Kennedy Avenue and Black Oak Drive in the Town of Stockton.

Authorities believe the fire may have started in the basement of the barn, but there is no exact cause yet.

No one was hurt and there were no animals inside at the time of the fire.

Kluck said six departments were called to the scene using the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, or MABAS, to help battle the blaze.

The barn is a total loss.

This is a developing story.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.