Miller Park's new 'Local Brews' bar to serve 24 Wisconsin craft beers

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WISN)-- Miller Park will have something new this season that beer lovers will appreciate: a "Local Brews" bar featuring 24 made-in-Wisconsin craft beers.

"Dating back to the days when Frederick Miller first brought his brewing operation to the city, Milwaukee’s heritage has been built around producing great beer," Brewers Chief Operating Officer Rick Schlesinger said in a statement.

The new bar, to be located on the Loge Level near section 207, is part of the food and beverage overhaul that was announced last year.

"We've invested quite a bit of effort and money and time, and it's been a labor of love, but it's the most comprehensive renovation at Miller Park we've done since the ball park opened in 2001," Schlesinger said.

