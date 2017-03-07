Portage Co. town discusses incoming sexually violent person

Community members in the Town of Alban voiced their concerns Tuesday night over the placement of a second violent sex offender in their neighborhood.



Jason Staves is being released from treatment into a home just across the street from a community room used by families and children. He will stay there under supervision from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for an undetermined amount of time. That supervision includes an electronic monitoring program and a global position system (GPS) that will track his whereabouts.



Staves the second sexually violent person to be placed in that home in a matter of months.

The Portage County Sheriff's Department says that while they did not support the placement of Staves in the county, they intend to keep the area safe.

"I've had numerous calls," said Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas. "A lot of residents are very upset that people are being placed out here. Trying to understand the reasoning why out of county judges are placing them when compared to our local judges. "



State Representative Katrina Shankland was also at the meeting.



Shankland talked about upcoming legislation aimed at giving local authorities more say in regards to the placement of sexually violent people.

Officials do not believe any more sex offenders will be placed in Portage County.

They say the process of housing and monitoring supervised sexually violent people costs thousands of dollars per person annually.