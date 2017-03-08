Street-racing teen crashes into cement truck, kills younger sister

An 18-year-old Milwaukee man was street racing before he crashed into a cement truck, killing his sister, a medical examiner's report said.

The crash happened Monday afternoon near South 13th Street and West Bolivar Avenue on Milwaukee's south side.

The victim was identified Tuesday as 16-year-old Lisandra Munoz, a student at St. Anthony High School.

Munoz's brother, Ivan Munoz Sanchez, who was injured in the crash, was driving a Chevy Tahoe at a high rate of speed when he slammed into the cement truck, police said.

WISN-TV spoke with a close friend of the brother and sister who was following behind them and saw the entire crash unfold.

"At first I didn't want to believe it because this is the first time I've witnessed death like this close," said Denilson Uscanga, a fellow classmate.

Uscanga tried to calm down Munoz Sanchez but he was becoming hysterical over his sister.

"Anything to calm him down because he was really upset. I said don't look at her and I took him to the side," said Uscanga.

Munoz Sanchez is a senior at St. Anthony High School. Lisandra was a sophomore. Police said he could face a charge of second-degree reckless homicide for her death.

Lisandra's funeral is scheduled for Friday. Munoz Sanchez remains hospitalized.

The case will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.