Proposed bill helps farmers with student loan debt

A proposed bill to help cover the costs of college education for farmers created hope among future farmers.

If passed, the bill would grant at least 20 farmers who recently graduated from college up to $30,000 over a period of five years to help pay for student loans if they commit to operating a small or medium-sized farm in Wisconsin for at least five years.

"I think it is a great idea personally," Rylee Black said. "As a student going to an Ag school [University of Minnesota] and going into an Ag major, I plan to actually go to vet school after I finish my undergraduate in animal science, so with eight years of schooling, I would greatly appreciate some help paying for that."

Black grew up on a hobby farm where her family raised beef cattle and she showed in 4-H. She is currently serving as the Wisconsin FFA Treasurer, and was one of the officers speaking with youth at the 54th Eau Claire Farm Show. She was joined by Wisconsin FFA Treasurer Caleb Green, who said the bill would be a great way to bring a fresh labor force to the farming industry.

"It is important to get people back into agriculture because with the growing age of today's farmers, and the need for the agricultural majors in college and those workers, it is important to bring those youth back in," Green said.

According to 2012 U.S. census data, the average age of a Wisconsin farmer is almost 57.

Green said he did not have an agriculture background, but got involved in FFA because he saw the organization as an opportunity for leadership and growth to help with his future career success. Green plans to attend UW-River Falls to major in agricultural education with a minor in athletic coaching.

FFA, once known as Future Farmers of America, changed its name to the National FFA Organization to show the variety of activities it encompasses such as music, speaking contests and more.