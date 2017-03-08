Mailbox damage report leads to officer saving man's life

A Madison man is alive thanks to quick-thinking by a police officer.



Police say the officer was sent out Monday around 5:45 p.m. to reports of mailboxes damaged on Dregers Way, on the far west side of Madison. Three people said their neighbor hit them. He had spoken with the neighbors earlier saying he had taken new medication that affected his driving.



The officer went to check on the 28-year-old man and saw him collapsed in his kitchen, so she called for backup and broke a window with her police baton to get in.



Responding officer Sgt. Steph Drescher says the man didn't have a pulse and they saw medication bottles nearby, so the officer gave him Naloxone, a drug to combat an overdose, and then started CPR.



"We weren't sure at that point in time what had been going on, it was an officer safety issue because we were alone in the residence and we hadn't cleared it yet, but obviously our priority at that point in time was trying to save his life," Drescher tells WKOW-TV.



They gave the man another dose of Naloxone after losing his pulse again and continued CPR until paramedics arrived. The man was taken to the hospital. He may have overdosed on an opioid, but bloodwork tests were inconclusive, according to Drescher. He was conscious as of Tuesday afternoon.



Madison Police Department will nominate the officer for a departmental award for her work to save the man's life.