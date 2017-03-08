Wisconsin dog facility makes national headlines

An area dog center has its paw print stamped in one of the nation's largest newspapers.

On Friday, Bob's House for Dogs in Eleva was featured in a Washington Post article. The senior dog adoption and hospice care facility said a reporter with The Washington Post contacted its grant organization in North Carolina, The Grey Muzzle, about wanting to feature young adults who adopt senior dogs.

Nikki Ristau, Bob's House for Dog's adoption coordinator and groomer, said she shared the story of one young adopter from the area, and a few days later, Bob's House made the cut in the national article. "We've never hit national news before so we're pretty excited," Ristau said.

Ristau said Bob's House typically sees about two young adopters each year, but within 2016 alone, there have been 15 young adults who have adopted its senior dogs.

Ristau said the adoption trend is becoming popular because senior dogs have a special character to them, and people want to help these dogs in their final stages in life. "Just how appreciative they are of everything. They appreciate everything you do for them so much more and it just makes you fall in love with them,” Ristau said. “They just have such beautiful, pure souls, you know, they're so genuine."

Staff at Bob's House for Dogs said their facility can house up to 18 senior dogs at a given time. While it's too early to tell if The Washington Post article will increase their number of young adopters, they hope it will help spread the word about their's and other adoption facilities across the country.