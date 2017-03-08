Semi tips on Highway 45, driver injured

A semi truck tipped over and a driver was hospitalized Wednesday morning in Shawano County.

Strong wind gusts forced the truck off the road at Highway 45 and Willow Road near Wittenberg. It ended up in an embankment, the sheriff's office said.

The driver suffered some injuries and was taken to an area hospital, officials said.

The trailer the driver was towing was empty.

