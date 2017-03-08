Demonstrations in New York and around the world mark Women's Day

Among the demonstrations around the world on International Women's Day was one in the shadow of Trump Tower on New York's Fifth Avenue. Women wearing read waved signs reading, "Nevertheless, she persisted" and "Misogyny out of the White House."

One woman who took a vacation day from her job at an art gallery to attend the demonstration says Donald Trump and his administration "have no respect for women" or their rights. Adina Ferber says, "They need to deal with us as an economic force."

That was the point of today's Day Without a Woman protest around the United States, as many American women stayed home from work, joined rallies or wore read in a show of solidarity.

In Washington, more than 20 Democratic female representatives walked out of the Capitol to address a cheering crowd of several hundred people. Dressed in red, the lawmakers criticized efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act and eliminate federal funding for Planned Parenthood.

Trump took to Twitter to salute "the critical role of women" in the U.S. and around the world. He tweeted that he has "tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy."



A small march and rally was also held Wednesday at UW-Stevens Point.

Organizers of January's Women's March are calling for women to take the day off and encouraging them not to spend money to show their economic strength and impact on American society.

"A Day Without a Woman" on Wednesday is the first national action by organizers since the nationwide marches held the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration. They drew millions of women onto the streets to protest misogyny, inequality and oppression. Though it is unclear how many women could participate, thousands across the country have signaled their support and interest online and to employers.

The event coincides with the U.N.-designated International Women's Day, and organizers say they want to "stand with women around the globe" who supported their efforts Jan. 21 with similar protests in cities around the world.