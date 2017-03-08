Winds and downed trees has Wausau opening yard waste site - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Winds and downed trees has Wausau opening yard waste site

By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
WAUSAU (WAOW) - The strong winds whipping through central Wisconsin have caused enough downed trees and branches that Wausau announced Wednesday it was temporarily opening the city waste yard so residents can dispose of the debris.

The site, at the east end of Chellis Street, opened at noon and will remain open until 5 p.m. before opening at 9 a.m. Thursday through Sunday, the city said in a statement. The site will also close at 5 pm. those days.

The official spring opening of the yard waste site is April 1, continuing through Nov. 21.

