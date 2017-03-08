Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Stolen lottery tickets

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - Portage County investigators release surveillance video of men they say cashed in lottery tickets stolen from a bar near Stevens Point.

"We are trying to identify the three individuals who were in a Wausau Kwik Trip recently. They had tickets which were stolen from Dewendy's Pub in the Town of Carson Feb. 16," Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said.

The three men could be seen arriving and leaving the convenience store in a red car.

Investigators hope someone may recognize the men or the vehicle so they can solve the Dewendy's break-in and theft.

Earlier surveillance video captured a thief inside the bar after damaging a back door and smashing a glass door on the side of the building.

Lukas said damage to the doors is about $1,500.

If you have any information about this crime contact Portage County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-346-6600.

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

