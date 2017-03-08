Lincoln Co. Petsaver: Bailey - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Lincoln Co. Petsaver: Bailey

By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
MERRILL (WAOW) - Bailey is our Lincoln County Petsaver  for Wednesday.

Shelter volunteers say she came in as a stray and they believe she is 12 years old, based on her teeth.

"She is super sweet and loves to be around people. She just likes to snuggle and spend time with you. She also likes other dogs and cats," shelter volunteer Cassie Boyce said.

Bailey's fee is $50 plus tax. That includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip.

If you are interested call the shelter in Merrill at 715-536-3459.

The website is www.furrypets.com

