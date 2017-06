(CNN)-- Actress Scarlett Johansson is filing for divorce from her husband of three years.

People magazine reports Johansson's attorney served the divorce papers Tuesday.

Johansson married French journalist Romain Dauriac in 2014 after dating the previous two years.

They have a two-year-old daughter.

People reports Johansson is asking for primary physical custody of the girl.

Dauriac's attorney says his client wants legal custody to allow he and his daughter to move to France.