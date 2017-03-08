Newsline 9 program changes due to WIAA tournaments - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Newsline 9 program changes due to WIAA tournaments

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
With the broadcasts of the WIAA state tournaments, Newsline 9's normal programming schedule will be interrupted for several days during the month of March. 

Here is a list of the days and programs that are affected. There is also information as to when those programs will be rebroadcast.

Thursday March 9 and March 16

WIAA Basketball airs from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. both days.

General Hospital will not air these days. Catch episodes on abc.go.com.

Grey's Anatomy (7-8 p.m.) will be rebroadcast on 3/10 and 3/17 at 1:06:30 a.m.

Scandal (8-9 p.m.) will be rebroadcast on 3/10 and 3/17 at 2:06:30 a.m.

The Catch (9-10 p.m) will re-air on 3/10 and 3/17 at 12:06:30 a.m.

Friday March 10 and March 17

WIAA Basketball airs from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. , and from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. both days

The View, The Chew, and General Hospital will not air these days.

Last Man Standing (7-7:30 p.m.) will re-air at 12:06:30 p.m. on 3/11 and 3/18

Dr. Ken (7:30-8 p.m.) is rebroadcast at 12:37:30 a.m. on 3/11 and 3/18

Shark Tank (8-9 p.m.) will be rebroadcast at 1:06:30 a.m. on 3/11 

20/20 (9-10 p.m.) will be rebroadcast at 2:07:30 a.m. on 3/11

Saturday March 11

WIAA Basketball airs from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

World of X Games: Norway (1-3 p.m) re-airs at 12:35 a.m. on 3/12

SEC Storied: Before They Were Cowboys (3-4 p.m.) re-airs at 4 a.m. on 3/12

NBA on ABC airs LIVE from 7-10 p.m. on our 9.2 channel (May differ depending on cable provider).

Friday March 17

Truth and Lies: The Family Manson (8-10 p.m.) will be rebroadcast from 1:06-3:06 a.m. on 3/18

Saturday March 18

WIAA Basketball airs from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Special Olympics World Games Austria airs from 1-4 p.m. on our 9.2 channel (May differ depending on cable provider).

NBA on ABC airs LIVE from 7-10 p.m. on our 9.2 channel (May differ depending on cable provider).

