Wind shears roof off Racine building

RACINE, Wis. (WISN) -

A small building in Racine had its roof shorn off Wednesday morning as high winds pummeled the area.

The debris from the collapse, on the 2000 block of Douglas Avenue, damaged several nearby cars.

A Racine police spokesperson confirmed that officers were called to the R&M Auto & Truck Repair shortly before 11 a.m.

The wind is also likely to blame for toppling at least two tractor-trailers.

Southern Wisconsin is under a High Wind Warning until Wednesday evening.

We Energies' outage map indicated shortly after noon that nearly 17,000 customers were without electricity.

WISN-TV has reached out to the Racine Building Department for more information.

