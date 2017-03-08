Adams man in pellet gun slaying of girlfriend pleads no contest - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Adams man in pellet gun slaying of girlfriend pleads no contest

Posted:
By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
Connect

FRIENDSHIP (WAOW) - A 20-year-old Adams man was convicted Wednesday in the accidental killing of his girlfriend with a pellet gun about a year ago, according to the Adams County clerk of courts office.

Branden Davis pleaded no contest to homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon in the April 10 death of Constance Heintz, 26, of Friendship. The plea allowed the judge to convict him of the charge as if he pleaded guilty. Davis is to be sentenced June 14, according to court records.

The shooting occurred early in the morning in the Town of Preston. Police said Heintz was found bleeding and unresponsive and life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

Davis told investigators he did not believe the gun was loaded, according to the criminal complaint.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.