13 tractor-trailers tipped by high winds, Wisconsin DOT says

Wednesday's high winds are likely to blame for at 13 overturned tractor-trailers around Wisconsin, Department of Transportation officials told WISN-TV.

At least three of them were in central Wisconsin. Two trailers overturned on I-39 south of Stevens Point. One overturned on Highway 45 near Wittenberg.

Another three of them were in southeast Wisconsin on Interstate 94 in Racine County.

The first involved a tanker truck that flipped over on the northbound lanes near 4-Mile Road during the morning commute. All northbound lanes in that area were closed for about two hours for cleanup.

One truck overturned near County Highway 11. Another tipped over at County Highway K.

The wind also took a roof off a building in Racine.

A Wind Advisory was issued for most of central Wisconsin on Wednesday.