UWSP observes International Women's Day

By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point joined in International Women's Day.

Despite windy conditions on campus Wednesday, about a dozen students joined together for a walk to support women's rights.

In the University Center, displays were set up calling for gender equality and celebrating the accomplishments of women.

"When you have to fight for so many things, sometimes you forget to celebrate. Today, we want to celebrate being a  woman and everything about it and every step we have taken to get here," Women's Resource Center Director Gigi Stahl said.

