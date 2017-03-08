Heavy wind downs trees onto homes, power lines

Wednesday's strong gusts toppled trees across North Central Wisconsin, some hitting homes - others, power lines.

No injuries were reported, but the continued whipping winds created trouble for cleanup crews.

"Extremely hard with the wind gusts pushing us around," said Joshua Lopez, who spent the day clearing debris after a tree fell onto a home on Grand Avenue in Wausau. "Definitely a hard task to stay balanced. Trying to set up the ladder with the wind gust, kind of pushed us over a little bit."

In Mosinee, a tree caught fire after the wind knocked it onto a power line on Rangeline Road.

The fire chief said the flames quickly put themselves out, but the incident forced power to go out in the area.

Crews said repairs and cleanup will take longer, so crews can take the proper safety measures working in the wind. They're asking the public to be patient as they get everything back on track.