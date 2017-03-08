Walker calls Trump wiretapping accusations "serious"

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker says accusations made by President Donald Trump that his phones were tapped by President Barack Obama are "serious" claims that should be investigated by Congress and the Justice Department.

Trump has offered no evidence to back up the claims that he first made on Twitter last weekend.

Walker was asked about the accusations on Wednesday. He says, "I think those are appropriate for the Congress to look into and the Department of Justice."

But Walker says he has no knowledge about whether any of the claims made by Trump have any merit. Through a spokesman, Obama said neither he nor any White House official had ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen.