Local law enforcement hopes to add mental health team

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Marathon County Sheriff's Department and Wausau Police Department hope to add a mental health team.

Officials proposed the idea to the county's public safety committee.

This team would handle any crisis situation the county would have where someone's mental stability is at issue.

Law enforcement said the idea has been in the works for more than a year.

"We have found with these type of positions is that the incidents of law enforcement going hands on or using force is significantly reduced because they build that trust, they deescalate the situation," said Marathon County Sheriff Chief Deputy Chad Billeb. "And when that person knows that the officers there to help, instead of incarcerate, you tend to get better compliance."

In 2016, officers sent more than 400 people to North Central Health Care to get treated for mental illness.

They hope this number can be decreased if they get the position approved.

