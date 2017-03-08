UPDATE: Man charged in Detroit fire that killed 5, injured 4

DETROIT (AP) - A 55-year-old man has been charged with setting a fire that killed five people and injured four others in an apartment building where he lived on Detroit's east side.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says Henry Johnson was jailed following his arraignment Friday afternoon on five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of first-degree arson.

Police have said the Wednesday afternoon fire followed an argument. Five men were killed. Four of the bodies were found on the second floor.

Fire officials said wind gusts up to 60 mph made it difficult to battle the blaze.

A resident has said the building held eight apartments, most occupied by one or two men being treated for substance abuse or mental health issues.

It was not clear if Johnson has a lawyer.

---------------------

Five people are dead, four others are hospitalized after a massive, fast moving apartment fire on the Detroit's east side, according to our affiliate there.

The building is located at Whittier and Beaconsfield.

"It was a horrendous fire to fight," said David Fornell, deputy fire commissioner for the city of Detroit. "Flames were going over the firemen trying to get in the front door."

High winds fueled the fire rapidly through the building. When first responders arrived, people were jumping out of windows to escape.

Those taken to the hospital are being treated for burns and smoke inhalation.