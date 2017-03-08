Rib Mountain denied request to opt out of address change - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

WAUSAU (WAOW) -

Rib Mountain residents will soon see their addresses change.

Marathon County is trying to get rid of duplicate addresses to make it easier for first responders in emergency situations.

Rib Mountain tried to opt out, but was denied at a meeting on Wednesday.

The county's public safety committee has been in talks for years about how to eliminate duplicate addresses.

The committee says revamping the system is long overdue.

"The goal is to provide unique addresses so we can get a quick and effective response from police, fire and ambulances as fast as we can," said Marathon County Chief Administrative Officer, Brad Karger.

Supporters of the change said there are hundreds of duplicate addresses in the county.

The change will take effect next year.

