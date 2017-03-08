Winning beer selected to be next brew at Wisconsin Brewing Company

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new beer will soon be coming out of a collaboration between a group of UW-Madison students and the brewers at Wisconsin Brewing Company.



The new American Pale Ale brew was made by Graham Michaels and Elliot Dhuey, the winners of this year's student brewing competition.



The entire class of students that took part in the competition will participate in the brewing of the beer, which will take place at Wisconsin Brewing Company in Verona.



"It's been a tremendous opportunity for students at the university to participate from journalism to marketing to classroom brewing science and taking product from concept to commercial reality," said WBC President Carl Nolen. "And that's our role is to do that, is to turn it into a beer we take to the market with."



The new brew will be called Red Arrow, in honor of a brigade during World War One that compromised of Wisconsin and Michigan National Guard Members.