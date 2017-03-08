Loyal Girls Basketball team earns first State berth in school history

The Loyal girls basketball team is going down in the record books, or rather up on the banners, having clinched the programs first ever bid to the WIAA Girls Basketball State Tournament.

"I'm so excited!" squeaked senior guard, Morgan Reinwand.

And she has every right to be, as she and her team of Greyhounds are not only the first girls basketball team to ever qualify for the Tournament, but the first team in any sport to qualify for a State Tournament since 2004.

But she and her teammates aren't the only ones excited for their shot to become State Champions, the entire community is rallying around the squad.

"We've pre-sold 600 tickets so far, and we went down to (Stevens) Point to get more. Its going to be one of those things where the last person in town is going to have to shut the lights off, you know, that's our small town community," explained head coach Mike Reuth.

But despite all of the commotion, this team is surprisingly calm, a characteristic of this team all season, "In pregame before we go out in a big crowd situation, they just don't seem to be effected by it, and its that same kind of approach that we're going to take when we head over to Green Bay. I just don't think they're going to be overwhelmed by it."

And the competition won't shake them either explains senior forward, Karsyn Reuth, "We're not going to be scared that we can't win, because we've already proven that we can, against teams that were supposed to be better than us. I know Bangor is the one seed in their sectional, so going into that game Friday, I know that we can still win, even if they are the one seed, because we proven that we can already." Loyal, the number two seed, knocked off the number one seed, Tri-Country, in convincing fashion, 72-44 in the Sectional Semifinal.

The Lady Hounds, lead by two seniors, Reinwand and Reuth, will get to experience State for the first time this weekend, playing in their semi-final Friday, March 10th at 10:45 am against Bangor.

Reinwand attempting to explain her emotions, "To know that our senior year gets to be put on one of these banners up here, it just feels amazing. To know that you've set state history, and that's your year, and for everyone to be like 'yah, I remember that class of 2017, they're the ones that led us there' its unbelieveable. I have no words to describe how great this feels."