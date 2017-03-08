Mosinee School District looking to taxpayers to fix schools

The Mosinee School District is looking to the city's taxpayers for more money to fix the schools.

Wednesday night, school officials held a community informational session to discuss the four referendum questions on the ballot April 4.

The questions range in dollar amount, but the biggest asks for $35 million for building renovations and additions to all three schools.

School officials said there are countless issues that need fixed now.

"When we look at the cost just update to be current on our electrical, our plumbing and our heating and air conditioning issues and our air handling issues in this facility, that's $11 million or $12 million of that referendum alone," said school board member Matthew Barnes. "Those are things we have to fix for it to be a safe and healthy environment for the kids."

A referendum by the district failed last April when they asked for $45 million. There will be two more informational sessions on March 20 and April 3.

You can learn more information about the referendum question here.