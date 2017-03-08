Proposed new Kwik Trip in Wausau could impact residents

Dozens of tenants in a Wausau apartment complex could soon be looking for a new place to live. Kwik Trip is looking to build a new location on Bridge Street which would displace 40 residents.

While the plans haven't been approved by the city yet, tenants at Annabelle Lodging were given a letter by their building manager telling them they should start looking for a new place to live.

"Hard kick to the gut really," said tenant Alexaundria Graves. "It's been my safety net where it's been allowing me to build up my credit, get better jobs."

The letter said Kwik Trip has made an offer on the building and if zoning plans pass the city's planning commission and city council tenants would have 60 days to move out.

The building owner tells Newsline 9 Kwik Trip would tear down the apartment complex to use in part as a parking lot.

"That was kind of harsh news, busted up in tears and everything," said Graves. "This really just hurts that I'm afraid I'm going to end up losing my new job because I won't have anywhere to stay."

The apartment complex is low income housing, which Graves said is difficult to find in the area.

"This is a really nice place for anyone who's in a halfway type situation looking to build up their lives," said Graves. "I've been trying the entire time I've been living here looking for someone else."

Wausau city leaders said Kwik Trip has sent them a proposal. On March 21 the planning commission will vote on the zoning, if it passes it will go on to the full council March 28.

In February 2014 Kwik Trip proposed building in almost the exact same location however it did not pass Wausau City Council. City officials said Kwik Trip has made changes to the plans. They also held a public meeting on February 28.

We reached out to Kwik Trip for comment but they did not return our calls.