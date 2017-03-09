CIA won't discuss breach; Will WikiLeaks help tech firms? - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

CIA won't discuss breach; Will WikiLeaks help tech firms?

Posted:

By DEB RIECHMANN, RAPHAEL SATTER and JACK GILLUM
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- For now, the CIA has pretty much gone dark about the nearly 9,000 pages of intelligence documents dumped by WikiLeaks.

The agency won't acknowledge any breach, even as the anti-secrecy group is raising the prospect of providing technology companies additional sensitive details it says it has about the agency's hacking tools.

The CIA won't confirm the authenticity of the documents. But WikiLeaks says they describe clandestine methods for bypassing or defeating encryption, antivirus tools and other protective security features for computers, mobile phones and even smart TVs.

WikiLeaks has not released the actual hacking tools themselves. But on Wednesday, Wikileaks said it was thinking about providing tech companies with more details of CIA attack techniques so they can fix them faster.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.