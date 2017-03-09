Woman fakes pregnancy in adoption scam

An adoption scam and a pretend pregnancy crushed a Wisconsin's family's dream.

WISN-TV investigates what happened, and why a Milwaukee woman could face felony charges.

Lasa and David Wenner have a new baby now, but two months ago, they went through an adoption nightmare.

"It was heartbreaking for a long time," Lasa Wenner said.

Last fall, the Wenners were waiting for a different baby to arrive. A Glendale adoption agency connected them with a birth mom who was due last September, or so they thought.

"Get your nursery ready because there's a baby coming very soon," Lasa Wenner said.

So they painted, shopped and decorated, but as the months passed, that mom got cagey. She kept changing her due date and asking for money.

"She said she was mugged and in the hospital," Lasa Wenner said.

She shared an ultrasound, and they finally they got the call they'd waited for.

"'Oh hey, just wanted to let you know I'm at the hospital now. I'm having contractions,'" Lasa Wenner said.

Until they called the hospital.

"Where she told us she was never a patient," Lasa Wenner said.

Finally, they called police, who told them Sarah Demerath, 35, was a convicted felon and drug user, and it appears was never pregnant. Now investigators will ask prosecutors to charge her with felony theft. It's a small consolation to the Wenners.

"I don't think she will ever understand the hurt and anguish she caused our family," Lasa Wenner said.

They're speaking out so other families don't get taken.

"Don't be afraid to ask questions and try not to let being so desperate and wanting it so bad cloud your judgment," David Wenner said.

Police are expected to take the case against Demerath to the district attorney for possible charges later this week. She's currently at Taycheedah Correctional Institution after the state revoked her probation for a different con.

An investigation was done to make sure the adoptive family was suitable. It's unclear what was done to check out the potential birth mom. Adoption Choice did not return WISN 12 News' call for a comment.