J-Lo and A-Rod are dating - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

J-Lo and A-Rod are dating

Posted:

(CNN)--Singer and songwriter Jennifer Lopez is dating baseball icon Alex "A-Rod" Rodriguez, according to People magazine.

A source says they've been dating for a few weeks and that Lopez is single, but 'having fun.'

Couple names for the pair like J-Rod and A-Lo are already sweeping the web!

A rep for Rodriguez had no comment, and a rep for Lopez has not yet commented.

News of the pairing was first reported by lovebscott.com.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.