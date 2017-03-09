UPDATE: Current power outages in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Public Service crews are busy restoring power to the final customers left without electricity by storms this week.

As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning, WPS reported 1,034 customers remain without power across the state.

Since Tuesday, when high winds hit Wisconsin, the utility reports 113,000 customers had electrical outages.

Eagle River, Minocqua and surrounding communities in the north were the hardest hit.

Crews are also working to restore power in Stevens Point and several other Portage County communities.

Crews will continue to work into Thursday night and hope to restore power to all customers, WPS said in a news release.

To check on current outages click on this link www.wisconsinpublicservice.com