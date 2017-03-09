"Magic of March" on-air, online coverage of Girls, Boys state basketball tournaments

Newsline 9 is gearing up for the WIAA girls and boys basketball tournaments.

Newsline 9 Sports Director Brandon Kinnard will be in Green Bay to bring you on-air and online coverage of the WIAA Girls Basketball tournaments. Coverage will include:

Thursday, March 9 -- 1:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Friday, March 10 -- 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 11 -- 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The Loyal girls basketball team plays in the semi-finals Friday at 10:45 a.m. against the Bangor Cardinals.

Catch live games on Newsline 9 and on WAOW.com or in the "Magic of March" app.

Coverage for the WIAA Boys Basketball tournaments will take place in Madison, and on-air and online coverage includes:

Thursday, March 16 -- 1:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Friday, March 17 -- 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 -- 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Download the "Magic of March" app on your iOS or Android phones and tablets for live streaming video, scores and highlights of each tournament.