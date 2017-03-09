"Magic of March" on-air, online coverage of Girls, Boys state ba - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

"Magic of March" on-air, online coverage of Girls, Boys state basketball tournaments

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
Connect

Newsline 9 is gearing up for the WIAA girls and boys basketball tournaments.

Newsline 9 Sports Director Brandon Kinnard will be in Green Bay to bring you on-air and online coverage of the WIAA Girls Basketball tournaments. Coverage will include:

Thursday, March 9 -- 1:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Friday, March 10 -- 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 11 -- 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

The Loyal girls basketball team plays in the semi-finals Friday at 10:45 a.m. against the Bangor Cardinals.

Catch live games on Newsline 9 and on WAOW.com or in the "Magic of March" app.

Coverage for the WIAA Boys Basketball tournaments will take place in Madison, and on-air and online coverage includes:

Thursday, March 16 -- 1:30 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Friday, March 17 -- 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 -- 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Download the "Magic of March" app on your iOS or Android phones and tablets for live streaming video, scores and highlights of each tournament.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.