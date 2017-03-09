"Magic of March" on-air, online coverage of Girls, Boys state basketball tournaments

After losing both of its regular season meetings with CW-8 rival Shiocton, the Pacelli softball team reversed its fortunes in Friday's state semifinal, topping the Chiefs 3-0 to advance to the Division 4 state title game.More >>
Juda/Albany used a sixth-run fifth inning to power past Phillips Thursday night at the WIAA state softball tournament, ending the Loggers first ever trip to state after just one game.More >>
Junior pitcher Andrea Cherney threw a complete game shutout as the SPASH softball team topped Sun Prairie 6-0 Thursday to advance to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals.More >>
Phillips High School senior Morgan Edwards is the team captain of not one, not two, but three sports. Morgan has been described as a natural born leader, but one sport, in particular, hits close to home.More >>
Mosinee, Iola-Scandinavia and Athens have qualified for the WIAA state baseball tournament, to be held next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.More >>
Seven area teams play in the WIAA's baseball sectionals on Tuesday. Check inside to see when your team will playing and what's at stake.More >>
Brooke Jaworski has re-written the WIAA track and field record book again. For the second straight day and third time in as many state championship races, the Wausau West sophomore set a new state record in the 400 meter dash.More >>
Results and live updates from the WIAA state track and field meet.More >>
Three area softball teams qualified for the WIAA state softball tournament with comeback wins in the sectional final round on Thursday.More >>
Scores from Wednesday's WIAA baseball regional games.More >>
