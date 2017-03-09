ASU president tells UW educational access must expand

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Arizona State University's president is warning University of Wisconsin System regents that they must offer a college education on a scale never seen before.



Michael Crow gave a presentation to the regents Thursday at UW-Madison. Regent Gerald Whitburn asked him for advice for the UW System. Crow replied that the future looks more complicated than ever in the United States and people will start losing jobs to technology like self-driving vehicles.



He says the scale of education access is nowhere near where it needs to be. He says institutions such as UW must move quickly to offer a college education to more people than has ever been imagined in the past. That means expanding online education and research institutions like UW-Madison must engage with industry.