UPDATE: Forest Co. girl's death being investigated as homicide

A six-year-old Crandon girl's death is being investigated as a homicide as initial findings "are pointing toward a death by negligent or reckless conduct," Forest County District Attorney Charles Simono said Friday.

He declined to elaborate, saying the investigation could take months. "We do not have a clear case that she died of natural causes," he said.

Amber Perry was found dead Tuesday at a home following a 911 call of an unresponsive child, the prosecutor said at a news conference. Simono said he believes Perry lived with a family member but would not give further details.

"It doesn't get worse than a child dying and potentially being murdered," he said. "What we saw of her physical condition was not normal."

No cause of death has been determined, awaiting a toxicology analysis, autopsy findings and "numerous subpoenaed documents," Simono said.

The process could take two to twelve months.

Simono said no arrests have been made in the case and he doesn't expect any soon, but law enforcement has questioned several people.

"The reason for that is that any arrest right now would be premature," he said. "Many of the individuals on scene, I'll tell you not everyone is cooperating, but for those that are I'll tell you we did obtain interviews."

Simono wants the community to know no one is in any danger.

"This is an isolated and tragic situation," he said.

A news conference will take place Friday in connection with the death of a 6-year old child in Forest County.

The Forest County District Attorney along with the City of Crandon Investigative Team has sent out a news release indicating the agencies will meet at noon at the Forest County Courthouse.

Investigators have been looking into the death of 6-year old Amber Perry.

Medical Examiner Larry Mathein said a preliminary autopsy on the child is now completed.

The Crandon child was found dead Tuesday morning at an apartment on the 400 block of West Grant Street.

Perry attended Crandon Elementary School, and the school sent a letter to parents informing them she had passed away.

There will be a grief counselor on hand to help students cope with the news, as well as assist parents in addressing the incident with their children.

CRANDON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Authorities in Forest County are investigating the death of child.

A preliminary autopsy has been performed on the body of 6-year-old Amber Perry, medical examiner Larry Mathein told Newsline 9 Thursday.

The Crandon child was found dead Tuesday morning.

Mathein said more information is expected to be released later Thursday.

