Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner marriage remains in limbo

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner marriage remains in limbo

Sources close to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner tell People magazine that despite their lengthy separation, the couple has called off plans to divorce for now.

The two separated in 2015 --- but have remained dedicated co-parents to their three children.

But don't get your hopes up too high about this love story's happy ending---other Hollywood insiders say nothing has changed with the relationship and divorce is not off the table.

