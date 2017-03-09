Today: State Assembly votes on eliminating state treasurer - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Today: State Assembly votes on eliminating state treasurer

Posted:
MADISON, Wis. (WISN) -

A proposal that would do away with the state treasurer position is one vote away from being put before voters in a statewide referendum.

The Wisconsin state Assembly was expected to pass the measure on Thursday. That action would place the proposed constitutional amendment on the April 2018 ballot for voter approval statewide.

The treasurer's duties have been slowly taken away in recent years, leading to the effort to do away with the position altogether.

Opponents to the action say that instead of being eliminated, the treasurer position should be given more responsibilities so it can serve as a check and balance on the executive branch.

The Senate passed the amendment 18-15 on Tuesday, with all Democrats and two Republicans against. It previously passed the Legislature last session as well.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.