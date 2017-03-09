Wisconsin lawmakers propose card skimmer crackdown

Two Republican legislators have introduced a bill that would criminalize using credit card skimmers to steal people's identities.

A credit card skimmer is an electronic device that can be attached to a card reader on a gas pump or ATM to secretly collect credit card information.

Sen. Robert Cowles and Rep. Rob Summerfield introduced a bill Thursday that would make possessing a skimmer with intent to commit identity theft punishable by up to 42 months years in prison. Possessing a skimmer with intent to give it to someone for identity theft and attempting to use a skimmer for identity theft would both be punishable by up to six years in prison.

Gaining something of value through a skimmer would be punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Police across central Wisconsin asked for help in late 2016 after several local ATMs were had the devices added.