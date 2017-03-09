Semi crashes into Wisconsin Travel Mart

A tractor trailer crashed into a Travel Mart in New Lisbon Thursday morning, leaving serious damage to the building.

The crash ended with the entire cab of the truck inside the building at 1700 E. Bridge Street. The truck has since been backed out of the structure.

New Lisbon police says no one was hurt in the crash, and New Lisbon police detectives and the Wisconsin State Patrol are looking into what happened.

Police say the Subway, A&W and New Lisbon Family Restaurant are still open for business, but the gas station side of the store is closed until further notice.