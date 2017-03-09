Medford vs Wausau East Sectional Semifinal preview - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Medford vs Wausau East Sectional Semifinal preview

Medford and Wausau East will once again duel it out on the court in the Division 2, Sectional semifinal, Thursday night.

East handed the Red Raiders a two-point loss back on February 11th, but the stakes are much higher this time around. The winner of this contest will advance to the Sectional final.

In their first meeting, Lumberjack Sawyer Schlindwein recorded the game high with 24 points, but Medford's Osy Ekwueme wasn't far behind with 21.

But neither team is focusing on its other's top shooters, instead their focusing on their own strengths to take home the victory.

Tip off is set for 7pm, the two teams playing at a neutral site at Merrill High School.

