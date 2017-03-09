Packers re-sign Nick Perry, 5-year, $60M

The Green Bay Packers have re-signed LB Nick Perry. Ted Thompson, Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations, announced the signing Thursday.

Perry, who was selected by Green Bay in the first round (No. 28 overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft out of the University of Southern California, has played in 60 games with 28 starts during his five seasons with the Packers and has recorded 190 tackles (127 solo), 23.5 sacks, one interception, eight passes defensed, five forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

“We are pleased to be able to come to an agreement with Nick. He has been a great teammate and a productive player since he joined us in 2012 and we look forward to the rest of his Packers career,” Thompson said.

Perry appeared in 14 games with 12 starts in 2016 and led the team with a career-high 11 sacks, which ranked tied for No. 8 in the NFL. He posted 60 tackles (43 solo), four passes defensed and the first interception of his career. He added a seven tackles (all solo), one sack and one pass defensed in the playoffs.

“We very excited to have Nick remain a Packer. I’ve enjoyed watching his development as a player and leader over the last five seasons,” Head Coach Mike McCarthy said. “Nick is a core member of our team and he will be an important part of our success moving forward.”

Perry ranks No. 3 in team postseason history (since 1982) with seven sacks, trailing only LB Clay Matthews (11) and DE Reggie White (eight). Since entering the league in 2012, Perry’s seven postseason sacks are the most in the NFL over that span and his 48 sack-yards trails only Matthews’ 54.5. Perry registered 3.5 sacks in the 2015 playoffs, tying the franchise record for a single postseason (Matthews in 2010).