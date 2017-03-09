Wittenberg man arrested for allegedly facilitating a child sex crime

WITTENBERG (WAOW) - A 49-year-old Wittenberg man was arrested Thursday on charges alleging that he used a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.

The arrest occurred after the suspect came to a predetermined location in the Town of Belle Plaine to meet who he believed to be a 15-year-old girl. Shawano County Sheriff's department was waiting for him.

Before the arrest, the suspect chatted with authorities for three months as conversations included sexual content. The suspect was told he was communicating with a 15-year-old female.

The man is being held in the Shawano County Jail and allegations are being forwarded to the Shawano County District Attorney for review.

No other information is being released at this time.