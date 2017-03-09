Weston family shares struggle with Lyme Disease

A Weston woman suffering from Lyme disease is sharing the story of her battle with the illness as health experts believe there could be a rise of cases this summer.

“Our lives have just kind of fallen apart,” Natashia Laughnan said.

Laughnan was diagnosed with the disease after several negative tests and misdiagnoses.

“20 doctors were seen prior to taking matters into our own hands and getting tested for Lyme on our own,” Natashia's husband Brandt said.

In 2016, it was estimated there were more than 3,000 cases in Wisconsin.

“A good day isn't an average person's good day,” Brandt said.

Health experts believe the disease is spread through tick bites, but said it is hard to diagnose.

“It's estimated that actual number is actually 10 times higher than what's reported,” Marathon County Health Department Epidemiologist Becky Mroczenski said.

Natashia suffers from chronic pain, fatigue and forgetfulness.

“The huge part of the issue is that there's a lack of education, a lack of knowledge,” Brandt said. “A doctor might say it doesn't exist and another doctor will say that's crazy I've been treating it for 40 years, it absolutely exists.”

Natashia's battle is one she hopes others won't have to fight but health officials believe there could be a rise of the disease this summer due to a more mild winter.

“A certain environment really helps increase the number of ticks which then increases the spread of diseases like Lyme,” Mroczenski said.

Mroczenski and Laughnan urge anyone with symptoms of flu or a rash to go to the doctor and get tested for Lyme disease.

The Laughnan's are working to send Natashia to California for stem cell treatment, but said insurance does not cover any medical expenses.

They are holding a benefit in Wausau on March 18th at Crusin 1724 beginning at 2 p.m to help with the cost of the treatment. A benefit page has also been set up to help with medical expenses.