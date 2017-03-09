Weston family shares struggle with Lyme Disease

One person died in a fatal boating accident in Lincoln County Saturday afternoon.More >>
One person died in a fatal boating accident in Lincoln County Saturday afternoon.More >>
A missing Marathon County boy has been found safe.More >>
A missing Marathon County boy has been found safe.More >>
After a statewide Amber Alert was issued for a missing boy in Knowlton on Saturday, the small Marathon County community was on edge as authorities were on a manhunt.More >>
After a statewide Amber Alert was issued for a missing boy in Knowlton on Saturday, the small Marathon County community was on edge as authorities were on a manhunt.More >>
Dozens of residents and city officials took advantage of the hot weather on Saturday for a little bit of summer fun in Wausau.More >>
Dozens of residents and city officials took advantage of the hot weather on Saturday for a little bit of summer fun in Wausau.More >>
Victor Zima, who lives on the south side of Antigo, believes he was scammed out of $9,350.More >>
Victor Zima, who lives on the south side of Antigo, believes he was scammed out of $9,350.More >>
A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for an 8-year-old boy last seen in Marathon County.More >>
A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for an 8-year-old boy last seen in Marathon County.More >>
Warm and humid through midweek, with T-storms possible at times.More >>
Warm and humid through midweek, with T-storms possible at times.More >>