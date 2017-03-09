Body of missing La Crosse man found

The La Crosse Police Department is confirming the death of Freight House Co-Owner Tom Olsen.

On March 7, Lake Mead National Recreation Area Park Rangers located Olsen's abandoned vehicle in the Sunset View Scenic overlook within Lake Mead National Recreation Area. This vehicle was legally parked and appeared it had been there for several days.

The Rangers knew that Olsen was missing, and found his personal belongings in the vehicle,

The following day, the Park Rangers, along with the Nevada Department of Wildlife K-9 units and Red Rock Search and Rescue teams, extensively searched the land and water for Olsen.

On March 9, search parties located Olsen's body 15 feet from the shore, near the overlook.

Olsen's identity was confirmed through identification he had on his person, as well as photographs provided by the La Crosse Police Dept.

The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office in Nevada will lead the investigation, with the assistance of the Park Rangers.