Wausau police take stance on racial issues

A local police department is taking a stand on racial issues in the community. The Wausau Police Department took to Facebook Thursday afternoon to try and bring the community together.

This comes just days after prosecutors said 80-year-old Henry Kaminski made racist comments and fired shots at his Hmong neighbor leading to a three hour standoff with police. While it happened in Junction City, Wausau Police Deputy Chief Ben Bliven said he wants people to feel welcome in Wausau.

"Sometimes people, minorities specifically in our community are not treated how we would expect them to be treated," said Wausau Police Deputy Chief Ben Bliven.

The Facebook post made by Bliven said in part; "The emotions this woman and her family felt that day realizing their life could have ended because someone hated them so much is hard to understand. Add in the fact that the suspect has posted bond and the family has no guarantee that this man will cease acting out his hatred."

Bliven often keeps tabs on social media and when reading posts about the standoff came across racist comments toward Hmong people.

"I'm not sure what the right word is, definitely disappointed, frustrated about some of the comments I saw people making in terms of people that lived here a long time should be able to speak English," said Bliven. "The sad thing is I wasn't really surprised to read those comments, I wasn't surprised but that doesn't change the fact that I was very upset by them."

The Hmong community said they were upset about Kaminski's actions toward his Hmong neighbors and the comments they read.

"You hope that doesn't happen, when it does it's still something that shakens you," said Hmong American Center Board President Kham Yang.

After reading the Facebook post by the Wausau Police Department, Yang said he's glad to see people sticking up for what's right.

"I'm glad that there are people willing to stand up what they see is wrong," said Yang.

Kaminski's actions are being investigated as a hate crime but he hasn't faced any charges yet. He'll be in court March 20 where charges, if any, will be made against him.