Thursday Sports Report - Boys Sectional Semifinals - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Thursday Sports Report - Boys Sectional Semifinals

Posted:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Division 1 Sectional 1
Sectionals
   Oshkosh North 67, Marshfield 54
   Stevens Point 62, Eau Claire North 55
Division 1 Sectional 2
Sectionals
   Arrowhead 85, Bay Port 75
   Kimberly 84, Menomonee Falls 64
Division 1 Sectional 3
Sectionals
   Madison East 76, Muskego 68
   Madison Memorial 57, Middleton 51
Division 1 Sectional 4
Sectionals
   Brookfield Central 63, Milwaukee Riverside University 52
   Milwaukee Vincent 82, Franklin 42

Division 2 Sectional 1
Sectionals
   La Crosse Central 58, Onalaska 48
   Wausau East 51, Medford Area 49
Division 2 Sectional 2
Sectionals
   Cedarburg 57, Beaver Dam 54
   Kaukauna 73, Pulaski 63
Division 2 Sectional 3
Sectionals
   Waunakee 65, Monona Grove 47
   Westosha Central 74, Wilmot Union 43
Division 2 Sectional 4
Sectionals
   Milw. Washington 77, Pius XI Catholic 68
   New Berlin Eisenhower 75, Pewaukee 61

Division 3 Sectional 1
Sectionals
   Mauston 68, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 65
   Prescott 76, Northwestern 59
Division 3 Sectional 2
Sectionals
   Valders 70, New Holstein 67
   Xavier 68, Little Chute 26
Division 3 Sectional 3
Sectionals
   Adams-Friendship 45, Platteville 43
   Lake Mills 62, Turner 58, 2OT
Division 3 Sectional 4
Sectionals
   Ripon 53, Waupun 50

Division 4 Sectional 1
Sectionals
   Cameron 53, Phillips 35
   Stanley-Boyd 56, Regis 46
Division 4 Sectional 2
Sectionals
   Stratford 63, Neillsville 48
Division 4 Sectional 3
Sectionals
   Cochrane-Fountain City 64, Pardeeville 58
   Darlington 73, New Glarus 59
Division 4 Sectional 4
Sectionals
   Barneveld 45, Pecatonica 44
   Destiny 92, The Prairie School 74
   Hilbert 70, Sheboygan County Christian 63

Division 5 Sectional 1
Sectionals
   Luck 62, Mellen 45
   McDonell Central 81, Clear Lake 74
Division 5 Sectional 2
Sectionals
   Columbus Catholic 75, Almond-Bancroft 62
   Gresham Community 79, Lena 74
Division 5 Sectional 3
Sectionals
   Bangor 85, Augusta 73
   Shullsburg 68, Seneca 63


GIRLS BASKETBALL

State Tournament
Division 3
Semifinal
   Edgewood 60, Wrightstown 38
   Martin Luther 56, Bloomer 38

Division 4
Semifinal
   Aquinas 56, Shiocton 36
   Howards Grove 44, Durand 37

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.